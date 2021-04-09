60plus Advocacy partners Lagos in health scheme for the elderly

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), 60plus Advocacy Initiative has partnered the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) for an affordable and efficient service delivery to the elderly across the state.

The NGO took its ‘Ilera Eko’ health insurance scheme to the elderly in Surulere area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The NGO and LASHMA held a health sensitisation for the elderly on Friday at Shitta Akerele Community, Surulere.

Mrs Modupe Fashina, Convener of the programme explained that the initiative was to draw attention to the plight of the aged, especially the indigents, who had no one to care for them.

According to her, her personal experience with her late father who suffered a stroke at old age made her come up with the initiative.

She said her father lived in Ife, Osun State, and that she had to shuttled between Lagos and Ife for five years, every Friday, because all his children had left home.

“He passed on but I realised that old people are always alone, and when you visit them, especially in the morning, you find them sitting and watching the television, but how many of them even have the sight to watch the television?

“And when you look at metropolitan cities, there are limited spaces for the elderly to exercise. That is why 60plus is trying to sensitise people more, and work with organisations, to bring attention to the plights of the aged.

“Africa is friendly to old people, but the struggle for survival has limited people’s ability to care for their aged. That is why 60plus is sponsoring the indigents among these ones to register for the ‘Ilera Eko’ health insurance scheme so that they can also enjoy the benefits therein,” Fashina explained.

Adeyinka Obalade, Chairman, Governing Council, 60plus said the NGO was mobilising some companies to be able to sponsor some indigents among these elderly people for the health insurance.

Obalade said the body would sponsor their subscription in the scheme, monitor how well they were getting the services it paid for, and also mobilise people to key into its mission.

“Our target is not the family, but indigent senior citizens so that we can alleviate their situation. We are an advocacy NGO for the plight of the elderly, but we decided on this health scheme because of the current health pandemic ravaging the world. We believe this is germane to what our objectives are,” he stated.

Also speaking, General Manager Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, LASHMA, said the state was partnering 60plus advocacy to ensure that no one was left behind in the quest to give everybody a better and affordable healthcare.

Zamba, who was represented by Mrs. Uchechukwu Igweonyia, Sales Manager, LASHMA said the insurance scheme was for everybody in Lagos but said government noticed that people in their 60 years and above age bracket had been neglected.

“So we have partnered with 60plus initiative to ensure these people get quality health insurance. Being in this age bracket does not exclude them from the society, we are here to tell them they are part of the initiative because the insurance scheme is to ensure everyone comes on board to get quality healthcare irrespective of the age, race, gender and status,” Zamba said.

According to Zamba, the presentation was made in English and Igbo because LASHMA was ready to carry everybody along, and ready to present this initiative in any language of their choice as government did not want anyone to be left behind.

“So as NGO’s and individuals, you can invite us anywhere to address the people in any language of their choice. We can’t be everywhere at the same time, that is why we call on NGO’s to partner us so we can reach everybody with this lofty idea,” Zamba added.

An elderly participant, Mrs. Safurat Aromire said she loved this initiative and welcome it.

“This one initiated by the state government is great and I am sure it will benefit people a lot. It will encourage the people, especially the elderly, to visit hospitals without the fear of not being able to afford the cost of treatment.

“I trust the 60plus advocacy group because they have been bringing beneficial programmes to us in this community and I sure they will do better with this health insurance scheme,” Aromire said.

Another participant, Sunday Giwa said he was witnessing this initiative for the first time.

“It’s a very good initiative from the government and it should be functional and sustained by succeeding administrations and governments,” he said.