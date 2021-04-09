12 suspected robbers busted in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command says 12 suspected traffic robbers have been arrested by its men in different parts of the State.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday said the police operatives attached to Ojo Division of the command, in furtherance of the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, to go after traffic robbers in the state, on 6th April, 2021, arrested three (3) suspected traffic robbers.

They are: Ammo, 19; Ibrahim Mohammed, 23 and Arinze Victor, 19. They were arrested at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo-Lagos for attacking innocent commuters in Ojo area.

Adejobi said as a follow-up to police investigation, other suspected receivers to the traffic robbers were arrested on 7th April, 2021.

They are Bello Jafaru, 20; Nuru Abdullahi, 23; Nafiu Saray, 21 and Bashiru Mohammed, 19,all of Kasuwan-Dare Alaba Rago, Ojo-Lagos.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime of attacking and dispossessing commuters and innocent Lagosians of their belongings along Ojo-Iba Road,” he said.

In addition, Adejobi said during the course of investigation, one Lucky Gurube, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested.

“He confessed to be a pick pocket who has been picking people’s phones along Iyana Iba, Ojo, Lagos.

“Again, the policemen attached to Ojo Division, on 7th April, 2021, at about 3.30am, in another operation, nabbed a set of suspected traffic robbers, in conjunction with some members of the Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, along Iyana Iba to PPL, Area of Lagos.

“The suspects are Mathew Christopher, 25, Babangida Umoru, 25, Babangida Abdullahi, 19, all of no fixed address. They were arrested with some weapons like knives, cutlasses, broken bottles and other offensive weapons. They have all confessed to the crime.

“In the same vein, the operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the command on 5th April, 2021 at about 12:15am, accosted three (3) suspected armed robbers on a motorcycle along Awolowo Way, Ikeja, and arrested one of them while others fled.

“The suspect, Malik Abdullahi, m, was arrested in possession of one locally-made single barrel gun with assorted charms. He is helping the police to get the fleeing suspects at all cost,” he said.

Adejobi added that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution as the command would leave no stone unturned in getting rid of crimes and criminality in the state.

He said the police boss however charged officers and men of the command to be more proactive to security issues around their areas of responsibility in the state, as they were expected to exploit available resources within their reach, including robust intelligence, community policing concept and public relations to police their areas.