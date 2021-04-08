World Health Day: TikTok rallies users to share healthy lifestyle tips

By Taiwo Okanlawon

TikTok has launched a five-day challenge to drive awareness around the benefits of keeping fit and staying healthy in commemoration of World Health Day which takes place on 7th April 2021.

Launching today is the #MyHealthTips educational challenge, which runs on TikTok from 7 to 12 April as Nigerians face another tough year because of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenge will feature diverse content around health education, touching on tips of making healthy meals (like preparing diets with fruits and vegetables to help boost immunity), creative physical activities to stay fit while on limited movement, as well as health tips from healthcare and fitness professionals.

“TikTok is using the challenge to promote physical, mental and social well-being, as the globe marks World Health Day 2021, by allowing people to express themselves creatively and connect with others in the platform’s diverse community,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa.

To make it fun and more engaging, participants can share testimonial videos showing how they are keeping fit along to reach their goals as well as ways they are boosting their immunity while staying at home.

Users are encouraged to use the Green Screen effect and the Text feature to enhance their videos or even go LIVE! Before going LIVE, creators are urged to notify followers when their content is going live next.

Here is a glimpse of how TikTok content creators are playing an integral role in supporting physical fitness and general well-being on the platform.

● Esther Matesi Chileshe on losing belly fat quickly without work out:

● Doctor Siya

● Perimas Kitchen