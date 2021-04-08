Why I want to be Anambra governor : Ekwueme’s daughter Onyemelukwe

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe, daughter of Second Republic Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme, has said that she is contesting to become Anambra’s next governor to add value to governance and make a difference.

She said this while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja after submitting her form to contest the Peoples Democratic Party primary election.

“I am in the race because I believe I have a lot to offer Anambra State and I have passion for the people of Anambra”, she said.

“I am a second-generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra.”

Onyemelukwe described herself as a heavyweight politician who relied on God the father instead of adopting a godfather in order to win the election.

She said, “If you are talking of heavyweight, if we are put on a scale I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

While speaking on her prospect of emerging winner, she said that Anambra State already has two women senators, which is unknown in the rest of Nigeria.

“In Anambra, the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time it will be different and we will see the difference woman can make,” she said