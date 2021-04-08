Toyin Lawani heartbroken after losing father

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, celebrity stylist and entrepreneur has announced the death of her father, Olanrewaju Lawani.

According to the mother of two, the death of her father, has shown that “life is too short”.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the 39-year-old stylist said Olanrewaju breathed his last in her presence. She, however, did not reveal any information on when he died.

Toyin also accompanied the post with an image of a burning candle while describing her late father as “the most prayerful man I know”.

The controversial fashionista went ahead to admonish her followers to live a life full of kindness and share beautiful moments with their loved ones because “tomorrow is not promised”.

“I keep saying this every day because at times the world don’t know a lot of peoples struggle because we keep it private and show our strong side to inspire people, you will be shocked to know what some people are going through and they smile and laugh at you daily,” she wrote.

“Life is too short, live it. Yesterday you will be young and strong, the way time flies, it will be tomorrow already and you will be old and weak. Live your life to the fullest, live it for you not people, cause when you go they won’t go with you.

“Everyone has a journey they need to embark on and alone, only Him who gives can take anytime, you can’t question God, share moments with your loved ones and show them you care and love them, cause tomorrow is not promised only today we know.

“Judge less, be prayerful and be kind to people, on the last day your kindness won’t fail you.

“He Just took his last breathe in front of me just like that, Rip Dad, the most prayerful man I know. Everyone stay protected.”

The father has since been buried according to Islamic rotes.

The mother of two had recently come under fire on Twitter for wearing a racy dress to the premiere of ‘Prophetess’, a movie by Niyi Akinmolayan.

She had, however, fired back at her critics, including, Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, calling them hypocrites and wailers.