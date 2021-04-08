Tor Tiv honours Wike, Gbajabiamila others with chieftaincy titles

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, on Thursday, conferred chieftaincy titles on four serving governors, the Speaker, House of Representatives and two others for their outstanding contributions to the Tiv nation.

The recipients were Govs. Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Others were the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) and Prof. Shima Gyoh, a retired Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Benue State University.

Performing the ceremony at his palace in Gboko, Ayatse said that the tittles reflected the relationship between the recipients and the Tiv people.

He said the conferment of the chieftaincy titles was a continuation of the reformation of the Tiv culture that started in 1994.

He said the recipients were drawn across all works of life in recognition of their assistance to the Tiv people over the years.

The Tor Tiv said all the recipients were automatic ambassadors of the Tiv nation.

“This is in continuation of the reformation of the Tiv culture that started in 1994. The recipients are drawn across all works of life, different backgrounds, professions and religions.

“We are not politicians; we do things as fathers. Henceforth, you are ambassadors of the Tiv nation,” he declared.

Ayatse said Tambuwal was recognised for the continual help he had rendered to Tiv people, especially in securing employment for them.

For Wike, he said the title was in honour of his continued support for the Tiv people while Ugwuanyi’s title reflected his good neighbourliness.

He said Sule was recognised for protecting all his people, especially the Tiv indigenes in Nasarawa while Gbajabiamila was honoured for being a helper of the Tiv nation.

The royal father said Chief Agabi was honoured for being a companion of the Tiv nation while Prof Shima Gyoh was recognised for being a healing balm to the Tiv nation.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Tambuwal pledged that they would be worthy ambassadors of the Tiv nation.

The governor said the recipients would continue to work together to establish peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The recipients were present except Gbajabiamila and Agabi while Sule was represented by the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Mr Philip Dada.