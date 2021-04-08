Tinubu, Alakija others present as Aisha Buhari presents biography

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, billionaire Folorunsho Alakija, and several other dignitaries were present at the public presentation of the biography of First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The book titled, ‘Aisha Buhari – Being Different’ was authored by Hajo Sani, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration.

The book’s public presentation was organised by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with Women and National development, a gender-focused nonprofit.

The book launch was chaired by Bola Tinubu, with billionaire, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija the Special Guest of Honour.

The book would be reviewed by Professor of Political Science, Fatai Aremu.

Other eminent Nigerians present at the launch were Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha represented by the Head of the service, Folashade Esan; Service Chiefs; Private sector leaders; Leadership of the National Assembly.

Governor of Osun State Governor, Adeboyega Oyetola, and wife; the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Governor of Yobe state, Mala Buni were also present.

Royal fathers at the event were Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and members of the diplomatic corps.