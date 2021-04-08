Over six million illicit weapons in Nigeria – Abdulsalami

By Muhaimin Olowoporku

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar has said that about six million illicit weapons are being circulated in Nigeria.

The former Head of State said this during a meeting of the NPC with the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Abdusalami at the meeting said that the proliferation of illicit arms has contributed greatly to the current insecurity climate in the country.

“The proliferation of caliber of weapons not only in our sub-region, but in general, and in Nigeria in particular, is worrying,” he said.

“It is estimated that over six million of such weapons are in circulation in our country. This certainly aggravated the insecurity and led to over 80,000 deaths and also we have close to three million internally displaced persons.”

At the meeting, former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alamin Daggash said security officials must be better trained to combat crime across the federation.

“In those days, we used to train for something like 18 months to two years,” he said.

“Today, some of these young people are trained for only six months. And I think that is inadequate.”

The NPC is a nonprofit founded in 2014 as a response to “emerging threats occasioned by the 2015 general elections,” according to a page on its website.