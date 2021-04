Nigerian rapper and music producer, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as known Olamide has collaborated with his younger brother, DJ Enimoney in his latest single “Sugar Daddy.”

This is the first time Olamide and his brother, DJ Enimoney would collaborate in a while.

‘Sugar Daddy’ is a colloquialism for older men who are in a sexual relationship with younger women, in exchange for opulent living.

This track was produced by Eskeez and DJ Enimoney.