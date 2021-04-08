NCDC records 110 COVID-19 cases in 10 states, FCT

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19 in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

NCDC made the announcement on Wednesday night via a tweet on its verified Twitter handle.

This brings the total number of registered cases in the country to 163,440.

About 158 patients have recovered and been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 153,788.

The tweet reads: “110 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

Lagos-24

Jos-24

FCT-16

Bayelsa-10

Rivers-10

Kaduna-10

Nasarawa-5

Akwa Ibom-4

Bauchi-3

Edo-3

Plateau-1

163,440 confirmed

153,788 discharged

2,058 deaths

110 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-24

Yobe-24

FCT-16

Bayelsa-10

Rivers-10

Kaduna-10

Nasarawa-5

Akwa Ibom-4

Bauchi-3

Edo-3

Plateau-1 163,440 confirmed

153,788 discharged

2,058 deaths pic.twitter.com/I9x3421WFf — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2021