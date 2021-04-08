Mavin Star, Rema drops visuals for Bounce

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Talented Nigerian songwriter and singer Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema has served up the original video for his smashing hit track “Bounce“.

The song was produced by his Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy who is also the producer of the song.

The video features an explicit session of vixens dancing seductively and lewdly to the rhythm of the song, gives viewers a sense of pleasure and destruction, with its apocalyptic setting and costumes.

The music video is the first song off his yet-to-be-released debut album, and the first song to be produced by Don Jazzy, since signing with Mavin Records in 2019.

Watch the video below: