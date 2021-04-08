Lagos Police boss Odumosu moves to secure correctional centres

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu summoned Area Commanders, Tactical Squads to protect Police formations and correctional centres.

He also summoned Mobile Police Commanders and Commanders of the Tactical Operational Units of the command to deliberate and review operational strategies of the command towards forestalling any attacks in the state.

PM NEWS notes that in attendance was the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Operations, Administration and State CID, Panti respectively, the fourteen (14) Area Commanders, Police Mobile Force Commanders, Commanders of Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, Commanders of the Special Squad and Strike Team and the State Intelligence Bureau of the command.

The Commissioner of Police engaged them in an interactive session to assess and brainstorm on having better security structures in the state and to prevent any attacks on police formations, correctional centre and vulnerable places within Lagos State.

The meeting agreed on many strategies to be adopted including robust intelligence gathering, surveillance, sectorising the state for easy policing, constant patrol and deployment of personnel to strategic places and multi agency collaboration amongst others.

Odumosu gave clear directives to the full implementation and enforcement of the strategies emplaced to achieve the goals of effective security of the state generally.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police played host to the Controller of Correctional Service Lagos State, Mr Francis Adebisi, in his ikeja office in Wednesday 7th April, 2021.

While deliberating on securing the major Correctional Centres in Lagos State, Odumosu promised the Controller to sustain the deployment of police mobile men to the Correctional Centres in the state. CP Hakeem Odumosu also promised to partner with the Correctional Service and other stakeholders to improve on the Criminal Justice System in Lagos State.

Mr Francis Adebisi, the Controller of Correctional Service, commended the efforts of the Police Commissioner on providing adequate security for all and sundry and promoting sustainable synergy amongst security agencies in the state.

Furthermore, he eulogized the police boss for his sterling leadership qualities in piloting the affairs of the police command.