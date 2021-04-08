Kogi: Sultan to commission Anyigba Mosque on Saturday

By Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, will dedicate and open for use an ultra modern Central Mosque donated to the Muslim community in Anyigba, Dekina LGA of Kogi State donated by former governor and industrialist, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris.

A statement from the media office of the former Governor and newly turbaned Jakardan Sokoto, indicates that the commissioning ceremony will be performed by the Sultan of Sokoto who is also the head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in a ceremony that will kick off at 10.00 am.

The mosque is an initiative of the elder statesman, who turned 72 on Tuesday, 6rh April, and was single-handedly sponsored by him.

Located on a choice 1.3 hectare of land in the heart of the town, the facility contains a 1,800- seater capacity auditorium, offices, 30 male and 50 female toilets and a school.

Idris started building worship centers like Mosques and Churches nearly two decades ago long before he became Governor.

He has successfully executed similar initiatives in Idah, Ejule and Abejukolo all in Kogi East.

According to him, privileged persons to imbibe the virtue of giving back to God and the society, irrespective of their religion.

Giving an insight into why he is involved in charity and community development projects, Idris explained his involvement was not because he had too much money but his own modest way of showing appreciation to God for his love and countless blessings.

“God has been good to me all through my life. I know I cannot pay him for his superlative mercies to me. I am grateful for what God has done for me. In fact, God loves me so much that I believe he loves me more than everybody. I’m not saying he does not love others, but I know he loves me more. I feel there is no better way of thanking him than to provide a place where others can come and worship him,” he said.

He listed some evidences of God’s love to include the miraculous survival of three of his children in a 2006 plane crash that claimed many lives, his narrow escapes from many serious accidents, and his business and political successes: “In fact, if I have to start counting God’s blessings and love for me, there will be no space to contain them.”