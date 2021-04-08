Kidnappers release 8 RCCG members in Kaduna

By Michael Adesina

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has confirmed the release of eight RCCG members, kidnapped on March 26 by gunmen.

The church members were kidnapped while travelling along Kachia road in the southern part of Kaduna state.

Their bus was abandoned on the road.

Members of the church worldwide thereafter went into prayer to get them released, after the kidnappers demanded N50 million ransom.

The prayer was answered today.

Pastor Adeboye confirmed their release in a short message via his verified Twitter handle.

“Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for checkup and tests. Glory be to Jesus,” the G.O of RCCG stated.

“We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus’ name.”

The good news has so far been cheered by over 5,000 people on social media.