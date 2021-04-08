Insurgency: Governor Abiodun urges Nigerians to pray

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians, particularly residents of the state, not to be discouraged by the prevailing security, economic and social challenges confronting the nation, but be steadfast in their prayers for the country.

The governor equally urged the people to be cautious and avoid using inflammatory words capable of causing disunity in our country.

Abiodun gave the admonition, on Thursday, at the 13th Annual Synod of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Diocese of Remo Central, held at the Methodist Church, Oke-Oja, Isara-Remo, Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, conflicts are inevitable in any human society, but Nigerians as a people must always strive look for amicable ways to resolve such conflicts whenever they arise.

He acknowledged that though there is fear in the land as a result of insecurity and which has negatively affected the country, Nigerians must continue praying for the nation and the leaders, saying “prayers can never be enough”.

Abiodun who noted the interplay between the theme of the Synod, ‘Watch and Pray’, said the theme sufficed as prayer was capable of upturning unpleasant situations to pleasant ones.

While lauding adherents of different religions for maintaining peaceful co-existence in the state, the governor disclosed that his administration had received inspirations from religious leaders, calling for more support and prayers.

Listing some of his administration’s achievements in the last 18 months, Abiodun said massive road construction, provision of affordable housing, renovation of Primary Health Centres and primary schools had been carried out across the state.

He further stated that security apparatus in the state had been reinvigorated with the provision of patrol vehicles and communication gadgets, stressing that his administration would continue to combat crimes to guarantee a peaceful state.

In his remark, the Diocesan Bishop of Remo Central, Rt. Rev. Olu Akinola, urged the governor to always be attentive and spend quality time with God.

The cleric further commended the governor for his achievements in the areas of roads, housing, security and employment, noting “these have helped in improving the wellbeing of the people”.