Gyakie confirms record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK

Ghanaian songstress, Jackie Acheampong also known as Gyakie and her team Flip the Music have announced their international record deal with Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records UK.

The record deal with Sony Music Africa, which includes Sony Music West Africa as the home office, as well as Sony Music East and South Africa.

Gyakie’s incredible strides in the industry as an Afrobeats force have become difficult to disregard following the success of “Forever” (Remix) featuring Omah Lay.

Gyakie is the daughter of Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Acheampong of the iconic Lumba Brothers, her musical origins run deep.

Taking to their Instagram to announce the signing, RCA UK posted “Incoming! Gyakie is now part of the RCA UK family!”

“I am excited to join RCA/Sony Music International with my label Flip the Music on my journey to become a global superstar,” Gyakie told Ghanaian-based Music Channel 4SYTE TV.

Flip the Music President and founder Emmanuel “Electro Mirror” Sedo added, “We are thrilled to join the Sony Music family! Gyakie has become a superstar on African music scene and we have no doubt this partnership will propel her onto the international music scene. We are eager for the journey ahead.”

Flip The Music is a Ghanaian-owned record label that specializes in music promotion and management, and it was established in 2020, the same year Gyakie was signed.

Gyakie has attained huge success in a brief period of time with singles such as “Love Is Pretty” (2019), “Never Like This” (2019), and “Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei” (2020), all of which embodies the characteristics of a deep soul, mixing R&B and neo-soul elements with Afrobeats sensibilities.

Her debut EP release “SEED“, however, set her apart from her contemporaries, amassing 11 million cumulative streams through streaming platforms to date.

Gyakie is set to take over the music industry, with the EP’s lead single “Forever” reaching #1 on the music charts in Nigeria and Ghana and maintaining its dominance on Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller, and YouTube.