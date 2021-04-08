Gunmen storm Ibadan quarry site, abduct three workers

Daredevil gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted three workers at Megabolex Quarry site, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The quarry site, Idi Ayunre area of Ibadan is located along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road and in Oluyole local government area.

According to reports, the workers were blocked at about 4:30 pm on Tuesday when they were exiting the site.

One of the workers, Tope Solomon, who escaped from the kidnappers, reported the incident at Idi Ayunre police station at about 4:50 pm.

Solomon identified the abducted workers as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and Wasiu.

He added that the abducted workers were taken to an unknown destination by their captors.

Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, when contacted, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Fadeyi said that the police and hunters were already searching for the victims.

He added that efforts have been intensified to arrest the suspects.

“Yes. They were abducted on Tuesday. Despite our efforts, these criminals are still going behind to kidnap people.

“The police are collaborating with local hunters to ensure the release of the victims.

“Efforts are on to arrest the suspects. We have intensified efforts,” he said.

This recent abduction of the three Quarry workers is coming less than two weeks after the abduction of three farmers in the Oluyole local government area.