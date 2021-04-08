Gunmen kidnap Okrika council boss

Philemon Kingoli, the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State was kidnapped on Wednesday by unknown gunmen.

Kingoli was whisked away in the early hours of Wednesday along the Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the State.

The circumstances leading to his kidnap could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, his abductors are yet to contact his family or demand ransom for his release.

Rivers State police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, while confirming Kingoli’s kidnap on Thursday, said, efforts are ongoing to rescue the chairman from his abductors.

“There is no contact yet from the kidnappers but we are out to ensure that the man is released timely and unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has directed all the tactical commanders to move in immediately to ensure his release,” Omoni said.