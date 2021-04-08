Gunmen abduct medical doctor Odetola, nurse Bamgbose in Ogun

Both medical personnel kidnapped on the highway

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Unidentified gunmen have abducted Oladunni Odetola, a medical doctor, and Mrs. Bamgbose, a nurse, while travelling on Abeokuta-Imeko road, Ogun state.

Odetola heads the General Hospital in Imeko, headquarters of Imeko-Afon LGA.

The doctor and nurse were whisked away on Wednesday night, when they ran into an ambush by the gunmen at Olubo village.

Their vehicle, a Toyota Camry (Muscle) with registration number, KTU 584 FR, was left in the middle of the road, where it was discovered by the police.

Police retrieved the doctor’s NMA card and a minute of the association’s meeting.

Ogun Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident.

He said “police detectives are on the trail of the kidnappers.”