Fuji maestro Pasuma’s second daughter weds in grand style

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Fuji maestro, Alhaji Ajibola Pasuma, today Thursday, 8 April 2021, gave out the hand of his second daughter, Barakat in marriage.

It was indeed a moment of joy for Pasuma to witness the wedding ceremony of his 27-year-old daughter and her lover, Olajuwon in a ceremony that was well attended by family members, close friends, Nollywood stars, his colleagues in the music industry and other well-wishers.

In a social media post by Oganla 1, he wrote: “The beauty and challenge of parenthood is that as tightly as you would like to hold on to your precious one, you continually need to let go”. I now truly understand that there is nothing like seeing your tiny tod all grown up and dressed in the bridal attire for her Big Day. I must tell you, there is no such sacred bond like father and daughter. Today has been such a roller- coaster ride of emotions for me, looking at my little angel dressed up as the most beautiful ‘Bride’ in her ‘Nikah Wedding Dress’. Surely, this is a momentous time in every parent’s life. Letting go of your daughter is not a simple act but this is an inevitable part that cannot be dodged no matter how badly you want to. Oyindamola and Olajuwon, I wish you both great happiness together 🙏 I believe that not only will your love last, it will be a proof to all who surround you that love is beautiful, kind and enduring ❤️ #TheOJLoveStory2021″

The wedding ceremony which was held in Lagos had more than 10 music acts on the line up for performance as a massive show of love and support to Pasuma.

Over 5 Fuji stars were on ground to honour him, with many other Hip- Hop acts in attendance

Fuji legend and Pasuma’s godfather, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, aka K1 De Ultimate is set to crown the day’s performances as the official musician of the day.

Some of the guests spotted at the event include MC Oluomo, Idowu Phillips (Mama Rainbow), Omo Banke, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Comedian Seyi Law, Daddy Showkey, Fuji star Taiye Currency and a host of others.

The event which was streamed live by CityPeople captured moments from the ceremony.

