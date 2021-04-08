Fireboy links up with Cheque in new single ‘History’

Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Cheque, have come through with their highly anticipated collaborative single titled ‘History’.

The about three-minute song sees the pair crooning about their resolve to overcome their pasts while chasing their dreams.

The record marks the first collaboration between Cheque and Fireboy since Cheque’s debut EP, as an OAU student.

At the time, Cheque had a different name and Fireboy was simply known as DML at the time.

Both singers have continued to pull the strings in the country’s music landscape with several projects and recognition.

Fireboy, has continued his impressive career strides since he joined YBNL, a record label owned by Olamide, Nigerian rapper, in 2018.

He won five awards including the ‘Best R&B Single’, ‘Best R&B Album’, ‘Headies revelation’, ‘Album of The Year,’ and ‘Best Pop Album’ categories at the 14th Headies held in February.

Cheque, on the other hand, kickstarted his music career in 2015 while still in the university and was signed into Penthauze Records, a music label owned by Phyno, in 2019.

In July last year, he had released ‘Razor’, his extended play (EP), which featured hit tracks including ‘Zoom’, ‘Loco’, ‘Satisfied’, ‘Hollywood’ and ‘Odun’.