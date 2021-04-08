Fayemi, El-Rufai, Amaechi, Lai Mohammed for Hallmark Public Policy Forum

The Business Hallmark Newspaper, through its initiative “The Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum” has announced that it is hosting a town hall meeting.

The event tagged Nigeria’s Infrastructural Revolution; Road to a new Future will hold in Abuja on the 25th of May, 2021.

Various agents of the infrastructural transformation at federal, state, and private sector levels are expected to grace the event.

Expected participants include; Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Sen Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, Barr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Minister of Works and Housing, and Alh Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture.

Expected governors include; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of Ekiti State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna State, Engr Dave Umahi, of Ebonyi State, and Prof. Ben Ayade, of Cross River State.

Others are Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, and Mr. Godin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria. They would be joined by select industry players and civil society groups at the event scheduled for the Shehu Musa YarAdua Centre.

The elder statesman, Chief Odigie Oyegun will chair the event.

This all-star cast will be grilled by the renowned British journalist and host of BBC’s popular interview programme, Hard Talk, Steve Sackur, and renowned economist and public policy commentator our own, Dr. Alex Otti.

Chairman of the forum, Chief Mark Wabara, while addressing the press in Lagos said, “In another eight weeks, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be six years in office.

Despite the global economic and environmental challenges, it seems to have laid a foundation for the nation’s industrial rebirth by its massive investments in key infrastructure,” Wabara said.

“The administration has executed and continues to support projects in critical sectors such as rail transportation, Port Infrastructure, roads and bridges, housing, aviation, power, and ICT across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Despite the administration’s other challenges, it has on infrastructure, shown an uncommon commitment and resilience in ensuring that it delivers on these initiatives.

“Business Hallmark has from inception, taken an activist role in analysing policy, especially public policies which is why the Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum was birthed a decade ago.

Initially chaired by Professor George Obiozor who is currently on sabbatical offering community service to motherland, we have in these past ten years strived to engage in the arduous task of challenging the permissive ignorance of economic policy formulation and implementation.

In the process, we have brought to our various platforms of engagement; public lectures, town hall meetings and interviews, policymakers across the very broad divide of government, private sector, religion, and civil society to analyse and elucidate on government policies, implementation details, and its planned outcomes.

The last edition of the Town Hall meeting held in 2017, tagged: “The Made in Nigeria Campaign and National Economic Revival,” was held at the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Victoria Island Lagos.