Explosives found in primary school in Abia State

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Union Primary School, Afaraukwu located in the Umuahia, Abia State has been closed after “suspected explosive devices” were discovered in the school.

The State Commissioner of Information, Jon Kalu revealed this in a statement on Thursday noting that the government has begun a probe on how the explosive got there.

“Abia State Government is currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA, the statement read.

The statement explains that the devices show evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era.

Kalu said government is waiting for an official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police, also investigating the incident.

He said that necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has also directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of caution.