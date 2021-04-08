Dozens of bandits killed in air strike in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday said that the Nigerian Air Force killed dozens of bandits in an aerial mission in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the air strike in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

“More than two dozen bandits were reportedly neutralised on Wednesday in an aerial mission over Ungwan Nacibi in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

“This was reported by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS).

“According to the Operational Feedback, the aircraft conducted interdictions at the identified bandits’ location, which were successful,” he stated.

The commissioner said that the strikes were well on target as several bandits were neutralised.

He said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had acknowledged the feedback with thanks, and commended the crew for a successful mission.

Aruwa said that monitoring of the area by security patrols would continue.