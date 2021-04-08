C&S Prophet Shobowale arrested for allegedly raping teenage church member

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 50-year-old Prophet Tayo Shobowale in charge of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-igbala, Ifo, Ogun State, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old member of the church (name withheld).

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement issued in Abeokuta, stated that the suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at the Family Support Unit of Ota Area Command by the victim, who was accompanied by her mother to the station.

She reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer, and that the prophet took advantage of being alone with him in the church to forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The victim further stated that, after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already spiritually prepared candle, which he rubbed all over her body.

Since then, the victim complained that she has been having spiritual attack which always made her fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his family support unit to the scene where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.