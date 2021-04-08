Crisis brews in Zamfara APC over Matawalle’s defection

Fresh facts emerged, yesterday, that crisis is brewing in Zamfara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); over the defection rumour of Governor, Bello Matawalle from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Top-placed sources in the ruling party said the quest to get a second term in office, in 2023 is the major reason behind the governor’s move to the APC.

The source said while it is not a hidden fact that “the governor’s political godfather remains a former two/term governor of the state and strongly supported him behind the scenes, he (the governor) has been told that there’s no guarantee of a second term if he remains in the PDP.

“Zamfara has always aligned politically with the party at the Centre and he was told in clear terms that for him to run and get a second term, he has to defect to the APC.

“He was told, sometime last year that the best bet for him was ‘to return home and get the ticket to run for 2023.’”

However, another source said in as much as discussions on the governor’s movement to APC has been concluded at the highest level of the party, the local chapter of the party has been sidelined.

Checks with the state executive of the APC, led by Alhaji Lawal Liman indicated that “they were not included in negotiations to bring the governor from PDP to the APC.

“Of a truth, the governor was formerly with us before he moved to the PDP but with the reconciliation moves initiated by the national leadership, it would have been better to have carried Zamfara APC along in the discussions.

“Now that we have peace, why are they doing to us, who stayed behind; even though some of us lost the golden opportunity we had in 2019?”

In another development, another source said as on Thursday evening, it “still remains hazy whether his deputy would move with him to the APC.”

But the PDP has vowed to appeal to the governor not to move to the APC.

“When the Federal Government placed a no-fly zone on Zamfara, the PDP spoke up and rose in the state’s defence; that they had no reason to place the state on the no-fly embargo.

“As a party, we have always stood with the governor, but I can assure you that our governors are on the matter; as we speak.”