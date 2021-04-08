Home Nigeria News Buhari’s driver Afaka was not tortured to death: DSS speaks

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rubbished the SaharaReporter’s report that Sa’idu Afaka, the President’s official driver, was tortured to death by its operatives.

Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement released late Wednesday evening described the report as misleading.

He said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) denies the misleading news by Saharareporters that it tortured Sa’idu Afaka, the President’s official driver to death.

“While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that it does not torture suspects.

“It’s suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.

“It may be recalled that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on 6th April 2021 announced the passing of Afaka after a prolonged illness as well as the condolences of the President to his family.

“The public should, therefore, disregard the fake news spewed by the online platform.”

