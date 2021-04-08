April 8: Griezmann welcomes 3rd child on same day as previous two

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann became a father for the third time as he welcomed a newborn baby today.

However, the fact is that each of Antoine Griezmann’s 3 children was born on the same day (April 8) in 2016, 2019 and 2021

Antoine’s wife Erika Choperena gave birth to their first-born daughter Mia in 2016 before the birth of their son Amaro three years later.

And today, Griezmann missed Barcelona training to welcome the newborn baby named Alba.

🍼 Alba Griezmann 8 avril 2021 à 10h24. ❤️ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 8, 2021

The name Alba means Dawn, Sunrise and is of Latin origin.

Griezmann is now doubtful for Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.