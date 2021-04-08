Again, gunmen attack Imo police station, free inmates

The attacks on police stations in Imo State continued on Thursday morning as gunmen stormed the Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen struck around 1 am and immediately released the suspects in custody in the police facility.

The gunmen also carted away phones belonging to suspects and the police operatives at the Division but didn’t set the station ablaze.

Investigations revealed that the police engaged the gunmen but were overpowered which led to the abduction of one officer while two others were injured.

Speaking on the recent attack, the Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the abduction of the police officer.

He also noted that two others were injured owing to the resistance put by the policemen on duty.

Ikeokwu, also confirmed that some suspects detained in the police facility were freed by the attackers.

He, however, assured that the police authority in the state had commenced investigation into the attack, immediately.