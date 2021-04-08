4 bandits surrender in Katsina

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Four bandits in Katsina on Thursday denounced their illegal operations and surrendered their arms.

The bandits gave up 5 rustled cattle, two General Purpose machine guns, 24 AK 47 assault rifles, 109 GMPG ammunition, 95 7.62MM Live Ammunition, among others.

The four bandits were identified as Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki, and Sani Mai-Daji.

They reside in the thick forest of Illela in Safana Local Government Area according to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba.

Buba at a press conference said the surrender is the fruit of the Command’s onslaught against banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

The police chief said the bandits came forward unconditionally.

He said security agencies will leave no stone unturned in dealing with unrepentant bandits refusing to surrender and keep hibernating in the forest.

One of the repented bandits, Ado Sarki said: “We sat and discovered that what we were doing was not good after buying large cache of arms to protect our cattle and defend ourselves.

“We hereby surrender and distance ourselves from various bandits groups in the forest.

Katsina has become one of the northern states hit most by banditry especially after the kidnap of over 300 pupils from a boy’s boarding school in Kankara.

The boys were, however, released after a week in captivity.

In November last year, two bandits, identified as Sale Turwa and Muhammed Sani Maidaji also surrendered.

They surrendered 10 AK47 rifles to Governor Aminu Masari.