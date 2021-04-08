2Baba celebrates 9-year-old son with Pero Adeniyi

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian hip-hop star, 2Baba and his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi took to their social media to celebrate the birthday of their son, Innocent Idibia Jnr.

Both parents showered praises on the nine year-old and prayed for his blessings.

2Baba prayed for his son to be great and assured him of his love.

“Special birthday blessings to my son Innocent Idibia Jnr. You shall be great my son. Love you like mad forever. Let the party commence. Feel free to put everything on my tab!”

Pero Adeniyi also shared photos of the boy wishing him a happy birthday and prayed he would grow in wisdom.

“Happy 9th Birthday to the prince of my heart, my love, my husband, my kitty kitty, Innocent Kitan Ejebleje. You will continue to grow with the wisdom of God. You are born great.

“You will forever be our joy and pride. My darling, my life wire, ears have not heard, eyes have not seen what God will use for on earth. My future Potus live and prosper”