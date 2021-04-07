Wizkid’s manager Pollock speaks on cloning of MIL album by Wisekid

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s manager who doubles as the mother of his third son has reacted to the cloning of ‘Made In Lagos‘, the Afrobeats singer’s 2020 album.

The talent manager and mother of one said the management of the singer are handling the situation, and it does not go unnoticed.

An upcoming artiste named Wisekid reportedly made N30 million monthly since October 2020 by copying Wizkid’s album on Apple Music and Amazon.

The musician released an album and named it Lasgidi Made, but uploaded Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album with rearranged tracklist and another title to deceive streaming platforms’ algorithms.

He also cloned and uploaded Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album on shazam and tidal.

Wisekid since October earns $73,170 (N30 million) monthly, a huge chunk of Wizkid’s streams.

Reacting to the uproar that follows on social media, Pollock took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to point out that calls to address the issue, saying her team has been working to take down all imitations of Wizkid’s works.

“RCA have been actively working on taking down the illegal uploads across all digital platforms from yesterday morning. Relating to the fraudulent “Wisekid” account. Thank you Wizkid FC for your dedication and patience. It does not go unnoticed,” she tweeted.

However, Wisekid had denied the claims of copyright infringement against him, noting that Freeme Digital, a distribution company, handles the distribution of his songs.

“Pls I don’t want wahala oo .. I’m just an upcoming artist I know nothing about this and please am not the one distributing Wizkid album on apply music. I have my company that distributes my music for me so I know nothing about this news spreading all over the internet. Thank u.”

In response, the music firm stated that ‘Lasgidi Made’ was not distributed on its platform. The distributor also vowed to remove the rest of Wisekid’s content on its platform.

