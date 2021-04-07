Home Entertainment Wizkid clone Wisekid makes millions off MIL album

Wizkid clone Wisekid makes millions off MIL album

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Wizkid and Wisekid
Wizkid and Wisekid
Wisekid: impersonates Wizkid to make million streams
Wisekid: impersonates Wizkid to make million streams

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Nigerian upcoming artiste named Wisekid has reportedly made N30 million monthly since October 2020 by copying Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album on Apple Music and Amazon.

The musician released an album and named it Lasgidi Made, but uploaded Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album with rearranged tracklist and another title to deceive streaming platforms’ algorithms.

He also cloned and uploaded Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album on shazam and tidal.

The album which has gone on to amass a total of 9.3 million streams translating to a profit of over 20 million naira was brought to the notice of the public when fans shared screenshots of their Apple Music replay.

Wisekid since October earns $73,170 (N30 million) monthly, a huge chunk of Wizkid’s streams.

Fans noticed a certain Wisekid a relatively unpopular artiste, doing numbers close to that of Wizkid after he tweeted the streams.

 

The artiste has now deactivated his Twitter account and has just changed his Instagram handle to Ayaboyofficial from “wisekidaya”, a copycat of “wizkidayo”.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar