Why I stopped imitating Guardiola – Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa, has revealed that he has given up his efforts to imitate some of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s tricks because the Spaniard is a magical man.

Bielsa, who has never hidden his admiration for Guardiola’s coaching abilities, said this ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie with Dortmund on Tuesday night.

“He is a magical man,” Biesla told DAZN.

“The things he (Pep Guardiola]) knows how to do are extremely difficult for me to try, and I have already given up, but I have genuine admiration for what he does.

“Interpreting the novel decisions that he incorporates into a game is already a way of falling in love with football.

“Manchester City is always indecipherable.”

Guardiola is widely considered one of the best football managers in the world.

The 50-year-old has coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the past few years and won several trophies during his time at both clubs.