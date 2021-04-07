‘Tinubu’s presidential ambition can’t deter agitation for Oduduwa Republic’

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swipe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying his 2023 presidential ambition cannot deter agitation for Oduduwa Republic.

Tinubu’s popularity is soaring as he gears up for his 2023 ambition with former Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti endorsing his ambition.

Fani-Kayode, who is supporting Governor Yahaya Bello‘s ambition to become president in 2023, said Tinubu’s ambition would further strengthen the resolve of the separatists.

He said this was because Tinubu is hated more by the Yoruba nationalists.

In his words: “The agitation for Oduduwa Republic cannot be deterred or dissuaded by a Tinubu Presidency.

“As a matter of fact a Tinubu Presidency will only further strengthen the resolve of the separatists.

“This is because no-one is more hated by the Yoruba nationalists than Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

But Fani-Kayode has been attacked on social media for his comment on Tinubu.

A twitter user by the name, Digital Slim Chik, said “I disagree with you totally. Most Southern Westerners love Tinubu.”

Another user, Bad Muffin said “Genuinely interested in how you come about with that figure…”

One Abiola attacked Fani-Kayode, saying “Which one you Dey self? Bridge Builder today, yòrùba nation tomorrow. Flip Flop Kayode.”

A twitter user, khamisAA(Gunners4life), asked Fani-Kayode: “How do you come with this figure sir? Or you just assume people in the SW hate BAT. No dey talk wetin you no sabi abeg.”

According to Barikazeez, “You’re definitely speaking the mind of the cancerous disease that Nigeria is suffering from since 1999 “PDP”. PDP is cancerous and has eaten Nigeria deep. Jagaban is the architect of their destruction and that’s why they hated him most. You will not survive it.”

Abdullahi Umar Musa told Fani-Kayode: “mind your business, if you have it. Jagaban pass your level.”