Soyinka hits Odumakin’s house, says Yinka was a fighter

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Wednesday visited the house of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, describing him as a fighter.

Soyinka who visited Yinka’s widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin at Omole Phase 1, in the afternoon, spent about 40 minutes consoling her.

He wrote in the condolence register, “Farewell to a doughy fighter.”

Soyinka told Oki-Odumakin that Yinka had always displayed an uncommon courage.

Founder of Trinity Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo also wrote on the condolence register: “Yinka was a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom. May his seed be bless, My deepest sympathy.”

Other prominent sympathisers who visited on Wednesday were Senator Omisore and Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

Prominent Nigerians, such as President Muhammadu Buhari, former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had commented on his demise.

Jonathan had expressed sadness over the passing on of Yinka Odumakin, describing his death as shocking.

Jonathan, who stated this in a condolence message to the family of late Odumakin noted that he was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who contributed so much to the development of the nation.

He said: “I received with sadness the news of the shocking death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin. He was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who gave his all to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“He was a great asset for just causes whose considerable contributions to the growth of civil society is not in doubt. He also acquitted himself as a seasoned journalist and columnist who promoted egalitarianism and social well-being, in his regular essays.

“Mr. Odumakin exits this world with rich democratic credentials, having played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.

“As a cultural enthusiast, Mr. Odumakin lived his short life as a force to be reckoned with in propagating and protecting the interest of the Yoruba in the larger Nigeria social space.“

According to Jonathan, “This is not a time to lose such a strong promoter of the ideals that would progress our nation in the desired direction of a united, just and equitable society.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, other members of his family, the Afenifere social cultural association and the entire civil society.