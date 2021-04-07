Photos: VP Osinbajo decorates acting IGP Alkali Baba





Ademola Adegbamigbe

In the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who went on medical trip to the United Kingdom, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, today, Wednesday 7 April decorated the new Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The event took place at the Vice President Conference Hall, the State House in Abuja.

The occasion was witnessed by the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar was also present.

Buhari, through Dingyadi, yesterday, announced the appointment of Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

He replaced Adamu whose tenure expired on 1 February 2021, but President Buhari extended it for three months.

Until his appointment, Usman Alkali Baba was a Deputy Inspector-General, DIG of Police.

He will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.