Pastor Ighodalo: It’s foolishness to reject Covid-19 vaccine

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senior Pastor of Trinity Church, Ituah Ighodalo, said it is foolishness to reject the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pastor was reacting to the anti-vaccine stance of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy and Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Ighodalo slammed the pastors for advising their congregation not to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is foolishness to keep having faith that God will protect you from an infection, when he has made provision for vaccines that can provide a high percentage of protection,” he said on Arise TV.

He called on pastors to do their research and get knowledge rather than misinforming and improperly educating people on guesswork, instincts and mere suppositions.

Pastor Ighodalo said that he has already taken a jab of the vaccine as directed by God after he prayed before taking the vaccine.

“I have taken the jab. I prayed about it, and I got a clear direction from God to go and receive it, and I have explained to my people in church that God provides knowledge.

“ I will like to appeal to my brother pastors to do their research, get the knowledge and stop misinforming and improperly educating people on guesswork, instincts and mere suppositions.

“ Coronavirus is real, and you need the vaccination, he said.

The cleric touched on the need for the government to compel churches to get the necessary knowledge and answer important questions on COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some people think the COVID-19 vaccine is a deliberate effort to wipe out the human population.

“We need to address the fears and prove it is not so. Other persons think it is the sign of the anti-christ (666) and we need to prove this is not also true.

“Other people believe the vaccines have long term effect and if you take it today, in 20 years’ time, it would affect them.

“We also need to address such fears and prove scientifically this is not so,” he said.

He stressed that most theories, fears, and questions posed about COVID-19 need to be properly addressed by the government.