Ondo suspends NURTW indefinitely

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ondo State government has ordered the indefinite suspension of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

This is after a violent clash between factions of the union which led to attacks on members and innocent citizens.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, ordered the NURTW members to immediately vacate all motor parks across the state.

The government described the bloody clash as unruly and an uncultured behaviour of the leaders of the Union.

The suspension, however, does not affect members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN.

RTEAN members were said to have comported themselves in a peaceful manner.

In early March, the government similarly suspended both RTEAN and NURTW and asked them to vacate the parks.

It later lifted the suspension.