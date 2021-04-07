Home Nigeria News Olubadan to honour Okorocha

Olubadan to honour Okorocha

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Olubadan to honour Okorocha
Olubadan to honour Okorocha
Okorocha to be honoured by Olubadan
Okorocha to be honoured by Olubadan

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Saturday would honour Senator Rochas Okorocha with an award as ‘The outstanding friend of Ibadanland”.

In a notification letter sent to the senator, the Olubadan said the award is in recognition of the former Governor’s contribution to education of indigent children.

This was done through the establishment of tuition-free schools, Rochas Foundation Colleges in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Olubadan to honour Okorocha
Olubadan to honour Okorocha

Twenty-five thousand indigent children and 6,000 from Oyo have benefitted from Okorocha’s free education programme.

The award would also cap the grand finale of the 2021 Ibadan cultural festival celebrations at the Liberty Stadium.

Several years back, Senator Okorocha established the Rochas Foundation Colleges in Sokoto, Zaria, Yola, Bauchi, Kano, Jos, Ibadan, Calabar, Enugu, Owerri, and Ogboko in Imo state.

The college provides free education for indigent children.

The gesture was expanded to 55 African countries where indigent children are randomly selected and given free education up to university level.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar