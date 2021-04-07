NCDC announces 58 new cases of COVID-19, zero death

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, 6 April, raising infections in the country to 163,388.

“On April 6, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria,” NCDC said on Twitter.

“Till date, 16,3388 cases have been confirmed, 153,630 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The agency added that the 58 new cases were reported from 10 states and the FCT, Lagos (32), Kaduna (5) Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3) Osun (3), Abia , Bauchi, Gombe and Rivers, one each.

According to the NCDC, there are 7,700 active cases across the country.

The agency stated that the country has tested 1,803,177 samples since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The country’s daily cases of the virus have continued to fall, from an all-time high of 2,314 on 22 January to 48 on 29 March.