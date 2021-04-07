Meet the 21st IGP Usman Alkali Baba: His agenda

The acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, wasted no time on Wednesday in getting to work, reporting at Kam Salem House.

He was appointed by President Buhari on 6th April and today after his decoration with the insignia of office, by VP Yemi Osinbajo, he formally took over command from Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who had spent more than 35 years in service.

The handing over ceremony was a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria Police flag, said Commissioner of Police Frank Mba.

The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, thanked the President for the opportunity given him to serve the nation and humanity.

He pledged to harness all human and material resources of the Force towards improving security, safety, law and order in the country.

Alkali Baba, who hails from Geidam in Yobe State, is a fellow of the National Defence College.

He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March, 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Nigeria Police Academy (Annex), Kaduna.

He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

The crime-fighter has held several strategic positions in all the departments of the Force.

He was acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi and Zone-7 Abuja.

He was also a former Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Delta Commands amongst others.

Until his appointment as the acting, he was the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

Alkali Baba holds a policing vision of enhancing police primacy in the protection of lives and property.

He believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust and the rule of law.

HIS AGENDA:

After he was decorated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, he told State House correspondents about his agenda, in the next two years, when he is expected to retire.

First, he said he would build on the successes of his predecessor, by rejigging the operational strategies of the Police.

“You will see improvement on where my predecessor has left.

”I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left.

”I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough.

”There is room for improvement. Definitely, we are going to rejig our operational strategies,” he said.

The acting I-G stated that with the support of Buhari, the police would acquire new gadgets that would enhance their efficiency.

He also stressed the need for support and cooperation from the public, to enable the Police achieve its mandate of ensuring the safety of lives and property in all parts of the country.

“We have the blessing of Mr President and we are hoping to get more of what we have requested through the Police Trust Fund very quickly.

“Nigerians should expect improvement on the security situation. And Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country.

“And that is why the emphasis on community policing will continue and the emphasis of collaborating with all other sister agencies will continue and we hope to have a better situation very soon.”