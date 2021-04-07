Mbappe destroys Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kylian Mbappe hits a brace as defending champion, Bayern Munich crumbled to 3-2 defeat at Allianz Arena in first leg of their Champions League quarter-final match against PSG.

Mbappe opened scoring on three minutes for PSG with a Neymar’s assist.

Mbappe was set free in the area by Neymar and made no mistake with a lovely finish into the bottom right corner.

It was 2-0 for the visitors on 28 minutes after Marquinhos scored after an assist from Neymar.

Marquinhos scored with a brilliant shot into the bottom right corner after being released inside the box by a superb lofted pass from Neymar.

Bayern fought back to reduce the tally to 2-1 on 37 minutes.

Benjamin Pavard clipped a neat ball into the box in the direction of Maxim Choupo-Moting, who jumped highest and steers a bullet header from the centre of the box into the left side of the goal, with Keylor Navas having no chance of stopping the ball.

Bayern equalised on 60 minutes through Thomas Muller.

Joshua Kimmich sent a cross in from the set piece and Muller leapt high to connect with it on the edge of the 6-yard box. His close-range header went inside the left post and the score changes to 2-2.

Mbappe got his brace on 68 minutes to make it 3-2 for PSG and took a huge advantage to the second leg.

The French star ran onto a pass from Angel Di Maria after great counter attacking play and hits a fine first-time shot into the net from close range.