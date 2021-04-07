Marriage is nothing but luck: Toke Makinwa

Sensational vlogger, television host, lifestyle entrepreneur and author, Toke Makinwa has aired her view about marriage and what one needs to succeed in it.

The multi-talented media personality said there’s more to marriage than reading books and using all sexual styles in the world just to please one’s partner.

Makinwa said this when she shared her thoughts on her Instastory.

She wrote: “The earlier people realize that these relationship/ marriage is not rocket science but luck. You are truly lucky snd blessed to experience love, commitment, compatibility etc.

“There are no recipes to a successful marriage, no rule books to what works. 2 people make a choice to be desirable and spend time working to keep what they have.

“If you like read all the books, Cook all the meals, Have the most explosive sex styles, What will work, will work. What will scatter, will scatter. It’s life, it’s lessons, it’s seasons. Thank you all for coming to my TedTalk.”

Toke Makinwa had married Maje Ayida in 2014, but the marriage was short-lived as it crashed a few years after, following reports of infidelity.