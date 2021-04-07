Konn3ct: Nigerian tech firm unveils virtual meeting app, better than Zoom

By Funmilola Gboteku/Lagos

A Nigerian tech firm, Newwaves Ecosystems, on Wednesday launched Konn3ct app, a virtual meeting and conferencing platform that could enable seamless connection of over 200 people at a go.

The company unveiled the Konn3ct application during a virtual news conference in Lagos.

Managing Director of Newwaves Ecosystems, Femi Williams, said the application was developed to bridge the gap created by the existing applications in the market.

Williams said the application came with powerful features that would enable seamless connection of over 200 people at a go.

He noted that the platform was built to compete with other applications like Zoom and Microsoft Team in the global market.

“We have designed Konn3ct with all the features in other platforms and added features that make us stand out.

“One of the features that set us apart from the others is the user dashboard that allows you to do whatever you want to do on our platform,” he said.

Williams added that the Konn3ct platform was affordable and also offered free basic plan of 60 minutes, compared to 40 minutes being offered by other platforms.

Williams said users of Konn3ct would also have access to unique room, which they could personalise with their logo.

He said that in spite of the low bandwidth situation in Nigeria and other countries, the application was designed to consume low data.

Williams said the app was also designed with the highest level of security to protect users, adding that it supports multiple devices and could be configured into multiple languages.

In his remarks, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said that Konn3ct would soon dominate the global market as it had great features to become acceptable globally.

Kashifu, who was represented by the Deputy Managing Director, IT Infrastructure at NITDA, Dr Abdullahi Usman, said the app had the most advanced security architecture.

He also noted that it had low data consumption and other conferencing options which would make it stand out.

“We are excited the application will add to the great contributions the ICT sector has made to the Nigerian economy.

“At NITDA, we pride ourselves in leadership by innovation, hence, we are very excited about this innovation coming from Newwaves Systems Ltd.

“Konnect will create jobs and reduce capital flight while also enhancing data security.

“We encourage all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government, as well as religious bodies, NGOs to embrace the solution in line with the Nigerian guidelines for local content in ICT,” he said.(NAN)

