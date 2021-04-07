Kevin De Bruyne signs new contract with Manchester City

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year contract, which would keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

The 29-year-old, who arrived at the club from Wolfsburg in 2015, had been in talks over a new deal since November last year.

Reports in January had suggested that De Bruyne had rejected City’s initial proposal, but talks have clearly progressed positively.

“I could not be happier,” De Bruyne said to City’s website on his new deal.

“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision.

“I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.