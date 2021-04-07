Kaduna man Daneji charged with N53m fertilizer scam granted bail

A Kaduna man, Ibrahim Zailani Daneji who was arraigned on a 15-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N53 million has been granted bail.

A Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Mohammed Tukur on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, granted bail to Daneji who was arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Daneji, allegedly diverted 16 truck-load of fertilizer from Notore Chemical Industries Ltd, Rivers State, belonging to one Alhaji Kabiru Suleiman.

He then sold the fertiliser and converted the proceeds to personal use.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

This prompted EFCC counsel, Maryam Lawal to ask for a date for the commencement of trial and the remand of the defendant in Kaduna Correctional Facility.

Counsel to the defendant, A.Y.Mohammed however urged the Court to grant bail to his client.

Justice Tukur, in his ruling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of twenty-eight million naira with one surety in like sum.

The surety must be resident within Kaduna Metropolis and show evidence of tax payment for two years.

The case has been adjourned till June 3, 2021, for trial.