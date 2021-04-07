JUST IN: Adamu hands over to acting IGP Baba

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Mohammed Adamu, outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) has handed over to the new acting IGP, Usman Alkali Baba.

Adamu handed over to the acting IGP on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday terminated the three months extension granted Adamu to remain in office, by announcing Baba as acting IGP.

Adamu was Imo State when he heard that he had been removed as the IGP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decorated Baba with the IGP position at the State House, Abuja.

Baba was born on 1 March 1963. Baba is from Geidam, Yobe State, Nigeria. In 1980, he received a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State.

He studied political science at Bayero University Kano, graduating in 1985, before preceding to University of Maiduguri where he received master’s in public administration in 1997. Baba was a member of course 22/2014 2014 at National Defence College.