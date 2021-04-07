Henry Onyekuru loses mum

Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru has lost his mother, Jessy Onyekuru.

The news of his mother’s death was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, March 7.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru, following the sad passing of his dear mother. May her soul Rest In Peace.” the statement said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru, following the sad passing of his dear mother. May her soul Rest In Peace. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 7, 2021

In the same vein, his Turkish club, Galatasaray, also consoled with him on his mother’s demise via a tweet shared on the club’s verified Twitter account.

“The painful day of Henry Onyekuru. We have learned with great sadness that our footballer, Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru. We share the pain of Henry Onyekuru and his family and extend our condolences and patience,” the club tweeted.