Harry Potter actor, Paul Ritter dies after brain tumor

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

British actor, Paul Ritter, who played Eldred Worple in Harry Potter, has died after a brain tumor at the age of 54.

Ritter became a comedy favorite thanks to his performance as Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner.

He also starred in Sky drama Chernobyl, played Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and was in James Bond film Quantum of Solace.

His other TV credits included Vera, Belgravia, Cold Feet, and No Offence.

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper said he was “a deeply clever, funny, intelligent, kind man”.

Stephen Mangan, who studied with Ritter, confirmed his death and eulogized the dead actor.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” announced his agent.

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind, and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”